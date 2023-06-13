Construction nears completion on new senior living facility in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of a new senior living facility in the Capital City, Connect55+ Topeka, is nearing completion as officials prepare to welcome new tenants.

A spokesperson for Connect55+ Topeka, a new independent and active senior living community, tells 13 NEWS on Tuesday, June 13, that the facility is set to open soon. The facility, which is being built by Calamar Construction, is located on the Kanza Campus and will consist of 134 one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments.

Officials noted that residents will enjoy beautiful greenery and views of the Capitol building dome. The facility was designed to meet the needs of seniors who want an engaging, welcoming and supportive environment.

According to officials, residents will feel part of a community through contemporary common areas that include a library, community room, fitness center, game room, movie room and outdoor patio.

The senior living facility indicated that each apartment has been designed with the modern senior in mind and boasts an array of features. Residents will be able to cook with ample counter space, an electric stove, a refrigerator and a dishwasher in their kitchens. Additional amenities include a full-size side-by-side washer and dryer, a spacious personal patio or private balcony and large closet storage.

“We are thrilled to be opening Connect55+ Topeka and to provide a vibrant and supportive community for active seniors in the area. Our passion is to create spaces where residents can thrive, socialize, and enrich their daily lives,” said Greer Spargo, Media Contact and Marketing Director for Connect55+ Active Living®.

Officials said the new community will feature the trademark Connect55+ Wellness Program which has been crafted by experts who used scientific research to provide residents with unlimited opportunities to enrich their lives with educational, social, cultural and physical activities.

13 NEWS has inquired about when construction is expected to be completed, however, that information has not yet been released.

