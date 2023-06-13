Case opened after $600 in kitchen appliances stolen from Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for information after around $600 in kitchen appliances was stolen from a Manhattan man’s home.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the 500 block of Osage St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 51-year-old man who reported his KitchenAid mixer and Cuisinart food processor had been stolen from his home.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $600.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

