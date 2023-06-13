Break-in of shed on condemned property lands Topeka man in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he was allegedly found when the shed of a condemned property was broken into.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, officials were called to the 1500 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Oscar D. Rangel, 35, of Topeka, had entered a shed on a condemned property.

TPD noted that Rangel was found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated criminal threat

Criminal littering

Criminal trespassing

As of Tuesday, Rangel remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the trespassing count and a $20,000 for the others. He has a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

