Break-in of shed on condemned property lands Topeka man in jail

Oscar Rangel
Oscar Rangel(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he was allegedly found when the shed of a condemned property was broken into.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, officials were called to the 1500 block of SW Clay St. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Oscar D. Rangel, 35, of Topeka, had entered a shed on a condemned property.

TPD noted that Rangel was found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Aggravated criminal threat
  • Criminal littering
  • Criminal trespassing

As of Tuesday, Rangel remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond for the trespassing count and a $20,000 for the others. He has a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls
FILE
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas
Jason Dale
Early-April road rage incident in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Car fire, crash shut down lanes of Tuttle Creek Blvd.
FILE
Downtown Manhattan’s Third Thursdays to open with new look for 2023
13 News This Morning At 6AM2 save for Reina
FILE
Deadline for 36th class of Leadership Emporia applications fast approaches