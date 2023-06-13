BMX Heartland working with county, city to continue construction of new track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A permit issue has stalled construction in a BMX park near Shunga Creek.

BMX Heartland Track Operator Corey Shepard says work began in March to install a new, national level track.

“We wanted a national-level track, that’s what we’ve been begging for out here for years,” Shepard explained. “We finally saved enough money to bring an actual track builder in to build the track.”

But, construction has now stopped until they get a land disturbance permit. The City of Topeka says that permit is needed for any project disturbing more than 3,000 square feet of land.

“It’s pretty devastating that we can’t have a track right now,” Shepard stated.

Shepard said he’s frustrated with the situation but remains optimistic about finding a solution during a meeting with the county and city Wednesday.

“I’m not going to bash anybody,” Shepard continued. “I think there was a huge misunderstanding about what’s happening here at heartland BMX. We’re going to resolve everything that’s going on, hopefully, and we can figure out how to fix everything that needs fixed.”

The City says it is working with BMX Heartland to get the authorization it needs to continue.

“The City of Topeka and Shawnee County are working together to ensure that Heartland Park BMX has obtained the proper authorization to move forward with their project. Until then, construction activity is permitted. The city and county hope the issue will be resolved soon so construction can proceed.”

