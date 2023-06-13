AVOID THE AREA: Car fire, crash shut down lanes of Tuttle Creek Blvd.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire and a secondary crash have shut down the north and southbound lanes of Tuttle Creek Blvd. north of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says that just before 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, emergency crews shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Tuttle Creek Blvd. just east of the Riley Co. Public Works facility.

RCPD noted that the closure was made as crews respond to an active car fire and a separate crash in the area.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

