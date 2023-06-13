AG set to testify about rise in organized retail crime in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is set to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee detailing the rise in organized retail crime in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, he will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance. He will speak as part of the hearing, “The Rise in Organized Retail Crime and the Threat to Public Safety.”

AG Kobach noted that the hearing will discuss the increase in organized retail crime which has caused businesses to close and put the public in danger.

Other witnesses include Lorie Mohs, mother of Blake Mohs, a man killed as part of an organized retail crime scheme at a Home Depot, and John Milhiser, former U>S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

