2 arrested after found in possession of drugs, stolen property in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after they were found to be in possession of drugs and stolen property when they ran from the scene of a crime.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, officials were called to the Camelot Village Apartments at 5308 SW 10th Ave. with reports of suspicious activity.

When officials arrived, they said they found two suspects, later identified as Ricky W. Markham Jr., 41, and Kiley S. Singer, 21, both of Topeka, who ran from the scene. They were both found a short time later with drugs and stolen property in their possession.

As a result of the investigation, officials said both were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Markham Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance Theft between $1,500 and $25,000 - pocket-picking

Singer:

Theft between $1,500 and $25,000 - motor vehicle parts or accessories.

TPD noted that Markham has nine previous felony convictions in Kansas.

Both remain behind bars. Markham has no bond listed and Singer continues to be held on a $1,500 bond.

TPD said that thanks to the awareness of the community, both suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.