2 arrested after found to be on drugs during East Topeka break-in

Gonzalez-Hernandez, Aguilar
Gonzalez-Hernandez, Aguilar(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after they were allegedly found to be on drugs while breaking and entering in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12, officials were called to the 800 block of SE 14th St. with reports of a burglary in progress.

When officials arrived, they said they found two suspects, later identified as Amedo Gonzalez-Hernandez, 43, and Carlos Usvaldo Aguilar, 29, both of Topeka, who did not have permission to be inside the home and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

TPD noted that the pair were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drugs and criminal trespass.

As of Tuesday, both remain behind bars with no bond listed.

