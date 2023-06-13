1 hospitalized, 1 on the run following early-morning 4-car crash in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was sent to the hospital while another ran from officials following an early-morning four-vehicle collision in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of 9th Ave. and Oak St. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found four vehicles had been involved in the incident.

EPD indicated that a 2017 black Dodge Journey had been headed north on Oak St. while a 2023 yellow Kia Seltos had been headed west on 9th Ave.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge ran the stop sign at 9th Ave. and was struck by the Seltos. This caused the Journey to spin and hit a parked 2014 Nissan Frontier. The Journey then rolled and hit a parked 1996 Chrysler LHS.

Following the collision, EPD noted that the driver of the Journey, who remains unidentified, ran away from the accident. However, officials do know who they are.

EPD also said a passenger in the Dodge, who also remains unidentified, was taken to Newman Regional Health with minor injuries while the driver of the Kia, Michael Sullivan, 60, was not injured in the incident.

Emporia Police have not released any further details about the incident.

