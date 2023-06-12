Youth softball coach celebrated for 27 years of dedication to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local youth softball coach John Fletcher is calling it a career after 27 years with the Topeka Softball and Baseball Association at Dornwood Park.

”His goal was not just to win championships and games, but to build respectable individuals,” said his daughter, Kaiya P. Horton.

Coach Fletcher has poured an endless amount of dedication into coaching in Topeka, and on Sunday, he was recognized for it.

“My dad has not only coached, but through coaching has sent numerous young ladies to college, including myself and my sister. And he’s just done an amazing job just impacting us not only on the field, but off the field as well,” said Horton.

“It’s just great. It’s a good chance to help kids, and just try to steer them really towards education. Just use softball as a tool to get there,” said Coach Fletcher.

He received an award honoring him as a Topeka legend, and it was all a complete surprise!

“It was great, unexpected, just surprised and thankful,” Coach Fletcher said.

The icing on the cake was finding out that Diamond #3 at Dornwood Park has been renamed John Fletcher Field.

“Shocked. I never knew that in a million years. I’m happy. Really shocked, I didn’t know,” he said.

For those he’s impacted, it was the least they could do to thank him for all he’s done for youth softball in Topeka.

“I mean it goes down to picking up kids to go to practice, so that they wouldn’t be doing things they weren’t supposed to be doing. As well as instilling character, principles, and discipline in us,” Horton said.

