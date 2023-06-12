Wichita man seriously injured when car collides with semi on interstate

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man was seriously injured after he collided with a semi-truck on a Wichita-area interstate over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 41.5 on southbound I-35 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Pontiac Vibe driven by Vincent J. Mills, 73, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Antonio Childs, 38, of Gainesville, Fla., had been headed north on the interstate.

KHP noted that Mills’ car had overcorrected and struck the semi-truck.

Officials said Mills was taken to Wesley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Childs walked away from the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

