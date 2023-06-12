Traffic stop leads officials to discover meth on driver east of Topeka

Paige Smith-Novak
Paige Smith-Novak(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was arrested after she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early-morning weekend traffic stop east of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, officials stopped a blue 2002 Ford F250 near SE 2nd and SE Croco Rd. after they saw the truck had no tags.

During the stop, the officials said they found methamphetamine in the possession of the woman inside the vehicle as well.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Paige M. Smith-Novak, 30, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Operating a vehicle without a valid license
  • No insurance
  • Tag not assigned

As of Monday afternoon, Smith-Novak remains behind bars with no bond listed.

