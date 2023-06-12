Traffic impacts expected along Highway 24 as Pottawatomie roads close

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Impacts from construction work are expected to delay drivers in the area of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co. as some Manhattan roads are set to close for a project.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say that on Monday, June 12, crews with AT&T will start to relocate utilities as part of intersection improvements at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/E. Poyntz Ave.

During this project, crews noted that Levee Dr. will be closed from Kretschmer Dr. to Highway 24. However, Levee Dr. will remain accessible for local traffic only east of Kretschmer. There will be no access from N. Levee Dr. to Highway 24 during the project.

Officials indicated that eastbound traffic on Levee Dr. will detour south to McCall Rd. on Kretschmer. Drivers should expect light to moderate traffic and will likely see some delays.

Drivers have been urged to drive safely through the area, follow signage and keep an eye out for construction workers.

Officials said they expect the project to be completed in about two weeks, weather allowing.

