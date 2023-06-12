Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been charged in a fatal October 2022 accident that killed three little girls.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, local authorities responded to a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a mini-van. The Kansas Highway Patrol said three young girls; Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka, were killed when the van they were in was hit by a semi-truck on I-335.

KHP said the driver, Amber Peery, 32, was attempting to make a U-turn through the barrier wall near the SW 69th St. overpass. According to the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, Peery has been charged with the following:

Involuntary manslaughter; Recklessly (2x)

Improper crossover on a divided highway

Fail to check for safe passage before passing from single lane

Records show Peery was booked at 5:25 p.m. June 8 and released at 8:00 p.m. that night on a $100k bond. Peery’s court appearance is scheduled for July 6.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said the sentencing range for this case ranges from 31 to 136 months — depending on criminal history.

