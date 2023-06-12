Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls

13 News at Six
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been charged in a fatal October 2022 accident that killed three little girls.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, local authorities responded to a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a mini-van. The Kansas Highway Patrol said three young girls; Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka, were killed when the van they were in was hit by a semi-truck on I-335.

KHP said the driver, Amber Peery, 32, was attempting to make a U-turn through the barrier wall near the SW 69th St. overpass. According to the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, Peery has been charged with the following:

  • Involuntary manslaughter; Recklessly (2x)
  • Improper crossover on a divided highway
  • Fail to check for safe passage before passing from single lane

Records show Peery was booked at 5:25 p.m. June 8 and released at 8:00 p.m. that night on a $100k bond. Peery’s court appearance is scheduled for July 6.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said the sentencing range for this case ranges from 31 to 136 months — depending on criminal history.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Students from USD 501 are improving their music skills during their summer break at Topeka...
Students expand musical knowledge during summer music camp
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting 10-week summer camps ending August 4, 2023.
Shawnee County Parks & Recreation hosts kids’ summer camps
Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas
Investigation opened after multiple vehicle burglaries reported at Topeka hotel
Topeka woman charged for fatal accident leading to deaths of 3 young girls