Sunflower Music Festival tunes up for 9 nights of free concerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University campus is ready to strike up the band for nine nights of free concerts.

The annual Sunflower Music Festival kicks off June 16. Karen Geier and Paul Post visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event. The series of concerts include orchestra, chamber ensembles and jazz music.

Most events take place at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

A silent auction will take place throughout the events. Featured items include a wood cut-out sunflower on a treble clef created by this year’s featured artist Dr. Doug Frye, along with a quilt created made from the many sunflower t-shirts of the late Lee Wright. Seamstress Rymma Kamdybka from the Ukraine, who now lives in Topeka, completed the quilt at the request of Wright’s wife, Alice Eberhart-Wright.

Find information at https://sunflowermusicfestival.org/.

2023 Program

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, White Concert Hall

Opening Celebration

Opening night will showcase orchestra pieces by Mozart and Beethoven - “Overture to Le nozze di Figaro, K. 492″ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Concerto for Two Pianos K. 365″ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92″ by Ludwig van Beethoven.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, White Concert Hall

Chamber Ensembles

Saturday night will feature chamber ensembles - “Après un Reve, Op. 7, No. 1″ by Gabriel Faure, “Sicilienne, Op. 78″ by Gabriel Faure, “Aria in Classic Style” by Marcel Grandjany, “Andante and Variations for Two Pianos, Op. 46,” by Robert Schumann and “String Octet” by Max Bruch.

7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, White Concert Hall

Jazz Night Celebrates Juneteenth

“A tribute to black female composers with the City Light Jazz Orchestra,” the June 19 concert is sponsored by Liz Stratton. Listeners can go on a “musical journey” that includes compositions by trombonist, Melba Liston, as well as singers Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Many Black women composers went unnoticed in their lifetime because of a male dominated and segregated world. Jazz Night features vocalists Angela Hagenbach and David Basse, performing music written by orchestra members and compositions that are by now a part of the fabric of the Great American Songbook.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, White Concert Hall

Chamber Ensembles

Tuesday offers another opportunity to enjoy chamber ensembles – “Aria for Flute, Oboe, Cello & Harp” by Michael Cohen, “Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-flat, K. 452″ by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “String Quintet in E-flat major” by Max Bruch. Beginning at 7 p.m., there is an opportunity for the audience to enjoy the pre-concert talk “Enhance Your Concert Experience” by world-renowned oboist Alex Klein.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, White Concert Hall

Chamber Orchestra

Conductor Antony Walker will lead the orchestra has they perform “Pelleas et Melisande Suite” by Gabriel Faure, “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens and “Symphony No. 104 in D major ‘London’” by Franz Joseph Haydn.

9 a.m. Thursday, June 22, Topeka West High School

Blanche Bryden Woodwind Ensemble

There is no evening concert on June 22.

1 p.m. Friday, June 23, Topeka Shawnee County Library, Marvin Auditorium

Blanche Bryden Outreach Concert – Brass and Strings

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, White Concert Hall

Chamber Ensembles

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a pre-concert “Musically Speaking” session with oboist Alex Klein with discussions, interviews and exposes to enrich the concert experience. The audience can then enjoy “Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012″ by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Wind Quintet, Op. 79″ by August Klughardt, “Sonata for Piano No. 6 in A major, Op. 82″ by Serge Prokofiev and “Piano Quintet in F minor” by Cesar Franck. There will be a musician and audience “Talk Back” session following the concert. The “Talk Back” sessions are a way for the audience to ask questions of the musicians.

3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, White Concert Hall

Blanche Bryden Student Ensembles, Followed by a Reception in the Lobby

The Blanche Bryden Summer Institute for the Advanced Study of Chamber Music annually accompanies the Sunflower Music Festival as Sunflower Music Festival orchestra professional musicians and Washburn University faculty teach classes on the Washburn University campus throughout the week. This year the institute is June 18 – 24. Potential students are selected through auditions submitted online to form chamber ensembles: string quartets, woodwind quintets and brass quintets. These students participate in master classes, independent study, group rehearsals, observe festival rehearsals and interact with professional musicians throughout the week. Their experience culminates with these two concerts at the end of the week which the community is invited to come and enjoy.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, White Concert Hall

Chamber Orchestra

This orchestra night will feature special guest conductor Anthony Walker leading the orchestra in the performance of “Overture to Fidelio, Op. 72″ by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Gabriel’s Oboe” by Ennio Morricone and “Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73 ‘Emperor’” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

