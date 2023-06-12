Students expand musical knowledge during summer music camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from USD 501 are improving their music skills during their summer break at Topeka Public Schools’ summer music camp.

For the whole month of June, Topeka Public Schools is hosting a music camp Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Topeka West High School so that the kids can reinforce their music skills during summer break.

Michiko Snell is a music teacher with USD 501, but she is also the facilitator for the summer music program. She says the program is a way for the students to reinforce their musical knowledge and ensure they remember all they have learned while on summer vacation.

“A lot of times we have such different skill levels that [for] some kids its a refresher course and some kids its new information and our concept is ‘catch one more note today than yesterday,’ and that’s my whole premise is, if you can play one more note today than yesterday then you have had a successful day in our classrooms,” said Snell.

According to Snell, since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students enrolled in the music camp has been low but has since grown. However, Snell also wanted to tell the students to attend whenever they can if they are busy with other camps or vacations.

“We had enrolled, originally, 75 this year,” said Snell. “It’s been low since the COVID issue. We are growing. I think the choir is almost to 15 right now, and the band is running 20-ish, and I am running 20-ish right now, but we also have kids that are doing other enrichment camps in the district, church camps, vacations, so we ask them to make it when they can. There is no grade. They are not penalized for not showing up, so we pick music that is not too hard, so if they miss a week in the middle, they can still perform by the end of the month.”

“They are great kids. They always show up, they smile, and they do whatever I ask, or whatever the band director asks, or the choir teacher, so it’s quite awesome,” said Snell. “They choose that they want to do something, but it is mostly to help our kids retain the skills they have learned in class, and we have a lot of fun.”

Snell also noted that the music program rotates each year at Topeka West High School and Highland Park High School, so they can equally distribute the commute for the students.

“Every other year, we rotate between the two high schools so that it is equally distributed as to who has the longest drive to get to summer music in the morning,” said Snell. “Unfortunately, our district does not provide transportation, so this way, some of the kids on the east side have a better chance of making it to us, and this year some of the kids on the west side have a better chance to make it to us.”

At the end of the program, a concert will be held at Topeka West High School. The band and orchestra will perform on June 29, while the choir will perform on June 30.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.