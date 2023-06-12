Stolen AR-15 leads officials to arrest Manhattan man after found in stolen car

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A tripped alarm at a Manhattan business and a stolen AR-15 led to one man’s arrest after he was found in a stolen vehicle.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, June 9, officials were called to the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a burglary after the alarm at Wildcat Pawn and Jewelry had sounded.

When officials arrived, they said they found the business had been broken into. An Aero Precision M4E1 worth about $1,100 was also stolen. The suspect was then identified as Keimon Webster, 18, of Manhattan.

Then, around 8:30 a.m., officials said they were called to the 1400 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a stolen vehicle. When they arrived here, they found Webster was also the suspect in this crime.

RCPD noted that Webster was found and arrested. Later in the investigation, Webster was also found to have stolen the vehicle from a 42-year-old woman he knew and also hit a 41-year-old man he knew in the face.

Webster was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Burglary
  • Domestic battery
  • Criminal deprivation of property

As of Monday, Webster remains behind bars on a $7,000 bond.

