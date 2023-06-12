Shawnee County Parks & Recreation hosts kids’ summer camps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation offer Summer Camps that allow kids to make new friends in addition to fun and educational activities.

The camp is a 10-week program Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. until August 4, 2023, and summer camps are open to children ages 6-12.

Alongside making new friends, kids can participate in various challenging and exciting events such as dragon tales, dodgeball, kickball, and weekly field trips.

“We utilize the zoo, the train, the carousel, the discovery center... a lot of the other Shawnee County places, but we also utilize some of the places in Kansas City as well like the Kansas City zoo and powerplay and things like that, that the kids’ love and might not get to do as often throughout the school year,” says Lexie Hetherington, Site Director for Back to Nature for Shawnee County.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.