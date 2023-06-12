Shawnee County health department details efforts to improve community health ranking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department provided an update Monday on its efforts to improve the county’s community health ranking of 79th out of 104 Kansas counties.

Among the positive influences on that ranking are access to healthcare and recreational activities that encourage physical activity, like trails.

Craig Barnes, division manager for the Shawnee County help department says they’re working to better understand and more effectively address the factors playing the biggest role in the ranking.

“We have access to tremendous clinical care in our community with two regional hospitals and the VA here,” says Barnes. “It creates an opportunity for all of our citizens here in Shawnee County to get good access to clinical care. Our parks department here is always doing a great job, increasing trail access and accessibility for our citizens to get to parks or to the lake.”

Conversely, premature death also contributes to SNCO’s 79th place ranking, with rates higher than the rest of the state and the national average. Premature death is more prevalent in Black and Native American communities in Shawnee County.

“Some of that is violent crime. Some of that is infant mortality, so babies that are dying under a year have one and multitude of other health behaviors that ultimately impact quality of life.”

Barnes says that a better understanding of factors like these will help his department develop more effective plans for improvement.

“We’ve been looking at how can we develop the appropriate interventions, but really also trying to civically engaged with those populations to see what are the barriers that they are seeing in the community that are impacting their health outcomes.”

The Department of Health plans to host its annual community conversation regarding the county health ranking sometime this summer.

