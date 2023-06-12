RCHD to screen documentary detailing consequences of substance use

Officials at RCHD prepare to show The First Day on June 20, 2023.
Officials at RCHD prepare to show The First Day on June 20, 2023.(Riley County Health Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. have invited community members on a journey of vulnerability and connection as they screen a documentary to raise awareness about substance use and prevention.

The Riley County Health Department says it will offer a free screening of “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” at the AMC Theaters in Manhattan, 103 Manhattan Town Center. The screening will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Audience members have also been invited to a brief discussion following the 1-hour and 45-minute documentary.

RCHD noted that the film is appropriate for middle-school audiences and older.

Officials indicated the event is part of their ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioids as they relate to youth, educators, parents and the community as a whole.

“Always communicate with your children. It’s important to have conversations about the dangers of drug use. They know more than you think they know, and they need to hear from you as an authority in their lives,” said Asia Sampson, Community Health Educator for the Riley County Health Department.

During the film, RCHD said Chris Herren, former professional basketball player, shares his story of recovery as viewers chronicle the journey that reveals his vulnerability and profound connections with high school students. The film addresses issues the school systems, communities and Americans are impacted by each day - including substance use, other harmful behaviors and mental wellness.

“This is a powerful and emotional film that will challenge your notion about who is vulnerable to substance use and addiction. If we work together and support each other, we have a chance to change the outcome of someone’s life. I hope parents, young adults, teachers, and community members will attend,” said Julie Gibbs, Director of the Riley County Health Department.

To watch a trailer of the documentary, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

An adult deer tick
Rare tickborne illness identified in southeast Kansas resident
Shelley Carley, Stormont Vail clinical nutrition manager
Topeka hospital serves up focus on improved nutrition
Shelley Carley, Stormont Vail clinical nutrition manager
Topeka hospital serves up focus on improved nutrition
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail recertified as Level II trauma center by KDHE