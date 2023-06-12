RCHD to screen documentary detailing consequences of substance use

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. have invited community members on a journey of vulnerability and connection as they screen a documentary to raise awareness about substance use and prevention.

The Riley County Health Department says it will offer a free screening of “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” at the AMC Theaters in Manhattan, 103 Manhattan Town Center. The screening will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Audience members have also been invited to a brief discussion following the 1-hour and 45-minute documentary.

RCHD noted that the film is appropriate for middle-school audiences and older.

Officials indicated the event is part of their ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioids as they relate to youth, educators, parents and the community as a whole.

“Always communicate with your children. It’s important to have conversations about the dangers of drug use. They know more than you think they know, and they need to hear from you as an authority in their lives,” said Asia Sampson, Community Health Educator for the Riley County Health Department.

During the film, RCHD said Chris Herren, former professional basketball player, shares his story of recovery as viewers chronicle the journey that reveals his vulnerability and profound connections with high school students. The film addresses issues the school systems, communities and Americans are impacted by each day - including substance use, other harmful behaviors and mental wellness.

“This is a powerful and emotional film that will challenge your notion about who is vulnerable to substance use and addiction. If we work together and support each other, we have a chance to change the outcome of someone’s life. I hope parents, young adults, teachers, and community members will attend,” said Julie Gibbs, Director of the Riley County Health Department.

To watch a trailer of the documentary, click HERE.

