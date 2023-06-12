Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle in a traffic stop in Brown County was arrested for a DUI after she allegedly attempted to drive the vehicle away after the original driver was arrested.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 9, officials stopped a vehicle that had only been driving with fog lights and failed to use a turn signal inside the Hiawatha city limits.

During the stop, officials said they found the driver, Courtney Adamson, 36, of the Reservation, did not have a valid driver’s license.

As Adamson was placed under arrest, officials said his passenger, Jessica Smith, 36, of Hiawatha, switched into the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle away.

The Sheriff’s Office said an officer with the Hiawatha Police Department was able to stop Smith who was also arrested.

Adamson was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving while with a suspended license and Smith was booked on driving under the influence.

As of Monday, Adamson and Smith no longer remain behind bars as they have bonded out of custody.

