Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested

Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle in a traffic stop in Brown County was arrested for a DUI after she allegedly attempted to drive the vehicle away after the original driver was arrested.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, June 9, officials stopped a vehicle that had only been driving with fog lights and failed to use a turn signal inside the Hiawatha city limits.

During the stop, officials said they found the driver, Courtney Adamson, 36, of the Reservation, did not have a valid driver’s license.

As Adamson was placed under arrest, officials said his passenger, Jessica Smith, 36, of Hiawatha, switched into the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle away.

The Sheriff’s Office said an officer with the Hiawatha Police Department was able to stop Smith who was also arrested.

Adamson was booked into the Brown Co. Jail on driving while with a suspended license and Smith was booked on driving under the influence.

As of Monday, Adamson and Smith no longer remain behind bars as they have bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Jaquan Taylor
East Topeka disturbance leads to arrest after warrant found for defacing gun
FILE
Kansas libraries urged to apply for grants to buy 2023 Kansas Notable Books
FILE
Panera embarks on 8th annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser
Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023