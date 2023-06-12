Panera embarks on 8th annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Paneras around Kansas will start its 8th annual endeavor to raise funds for research into treatments for pediatric cancer and the Topeka location is set to join in the efforts.

Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group announced on Monday, June 12, that it will host its 8th annual fundraising campaign for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Panera noted that the foundation supports research into treatments for pediatric cancer and the event will be held between June 21 and Aug 29.

During the 10-week effort, Panera said participating locations will donate 25 cents from each Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade sale. In addition, 10 cents from each Lemon Drop Cooke and $3 from each lemonade tote sold will also be donated.

Additionally, Panera indicated that guests will be able to round their totals up to donate at checkout.

“Pan American Group is proud to once again partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities. We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our guests and team members during this campaign.”

Since it was created in 2016, the organization said it has raised $536,000 through the annual campaign. In 2022, it raised a total of $197,769 through fundraising efforts. It has set a $225,000 goal for the 2023 campaign.

“We are grateful for Pan American Group’s continued support and generosity as a key supporter of ALSF for the past seven years,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “This generous donation gives us the ability to change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure.”

Panera noted that participating locations in Kansas include those in Derby, Lawrence, Kansas City, Leawood, Lenexa, Manhattan, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Salina, Shawnee, Topeka and Wichita.

