One injured after 2-vehicle weekend collision in Central Topeka

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered minor injuries after a 2-vehicle collision over the weekend in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 17th and Western Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found two vehicles had been involved in a collision in the intersection and one person involved suffered minor injuries but did not say if they were taken to a local hospital.

TPD did not release any more information about the incident including the identities of the drivers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE
$3.6 million available for SE Kan. facilities for suicide prevention, intervention
Charles Scott
Oklahoma driver caught speeding arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break
FILE
Traffic impacts expected along Highway 24 as Pottawatomie roads close