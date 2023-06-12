One injured after 2-vehicle weekend collision in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered minor injuries after a 2-vehicle collision over the weekend in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, emergency crews were called to the area of 17th and Western Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found two vehicles had been involved in a collision in the intersection and one person involved suffered minor injuries but did not say if they were taken to a local hospital.

TPD did not release any more information about the incident including the identities of the drivers.

