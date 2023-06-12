Olathe East grad represents KC at Tony Awards

“It’s an amazing opportunity and an honor. I’m honestly still in disbelief. I mean, I was in Kansas just two years ago.”
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City was represented on stage at the Tony awards!

Olathe East grad, Justin Cooley, was nominated and his alma mater rolled out the red carpet to cheer him on.

As the curtain closed for Cooley in Kansas, he would soon launch into the bright lights of Broadway.

“He really was he was just getting started, those were his last words on our stage and then four months later he gets the call and goes out to New York.”

Eddie Shafer was his theater director at Olathe East.

I always knew he was special. He always had an honesty to his performance, something you can’t teach but is evident in everything he did

Eddie Shafer, Theater Director at Olathe East High School

That evidence took center stage for all of America to witness as Cooley was nominated for a Tony award in best performance in a featured role.

“It would be the equivalent of a student going straight to the NBA then the first season being an all star,” says Shafer.

At just 19-years-old, he’s showing his fellow classmates and theater fanatics anything is possible.

“It almost doesn’t feel real. It’s crazy to think three years ago I was a freshman and he was a senior and we went to the same school, it almost doesn’t feel real but I’m so excited for him,” says Sydney Carter, Olathe East Senior.

“It’s awesome seeing someone so kind and genuine who’s also so talented be recognized,” says Eli Hoedl.

