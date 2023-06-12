Oklahoma driver caught speeding arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma who was found speeding in Brown County has been arrested after officials allegedly found drugs in his vehicle during the resulting traffic stop.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, June 9, officials stopped a vehicle along Highway 75 near 170th Rd. after it was found speeding in the area.

During the stop, officials said they smelled raw marijuana from inside the vehicle. The following investigation also found methamphetamine in the driver’s possession.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Charles Scott, 30, of Geary, Okla., was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday, Scott no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.