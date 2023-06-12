Northbound HWY 13 temporarily shutdown due to two motorcycle crash

Northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. (Highway 24) is currently shut...
Northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. (Highway 24) is currently shut down as emergency crews work to respond to an injury crash involving two motorcycles.(AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of the northbound Highway 13 shut down due to a crash between two motorcycles.

According to the Riley County Police Department, northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. was temporarily shut down as emergency personnel work to respond to an injury crash involving two motorcycles.

One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE
One injured after 2-vehicle weekend collision in Central Topeka
FILE
$3.6 million available for SE Kan. facilities for suicide prevention, intervention
Charles Scott
Oklahoma driver caught speeding arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break