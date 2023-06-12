Northbound HWY 13 temporarily shutdown due to two motorcycle crash

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of the northbound Highway 13 shut down due to a crash between two motorcycles.

According to the Riley County Police Department, northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. was temporarily shut down as emergency personnel work to respond to an injury crash involving two motorcycles.

One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for further treatment.

