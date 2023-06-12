New book published by KU graduate, lecturer picked up by national publisher

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New work published by a graduate and lecturer at the University of Kansas has been picked up by a nationally renowned publisher, which has also renewed titles he has written since 2000.

With Stephen T. Johnson’s “My Little Blue Robot” all grown up, the University of Kansas says the retro-futuristic character has not changed in size but has now rebranded as “My Big Blue Robot.” The children’s book series has been designed to foster interactive and imaginative play as it also functions as a book and a toy.

KU noted that “My Big Blue Robot” is one of three titles Johnson, a lecturer in graphic design and illustration, has designed, wrote and illustrated between 2000 and 2012 just reissued by Simon & Schuster with the latest release, “My Big Silver Rocket Ship,” which was published in April. As a toy as well as a book, the titles are available online and at select in-person stores.

The University indicated that Johnson graduated from KU in 1987 and has established a varied and celebrated career. He has won public art commissions from New York to Los Angeles and written children’s books - some of which have been honored with various awards.

KU also said Johnson creates abstract and figurative paintings as well as mixed-media works that are exhibited in galleries and museums. These works are in high demand by private collectors.

“Just as I wish for my design students at KU, I wish the same for each young reader engaged with these books: that they embark on creative explorations of their own and celebrate their individual and authentic voices,” Johnson said. “Doing this will take them to the stars and beyond.”

According to the University, Johnson’s first interactive book, “My Little Red Toolbox” was inspired by a toolbox set given to him by his own father when he moved to New York City to start his freelance art career. It is one of the most successful children’s books with sales of more than 500,000 copies.

“While creating ‘My Big Silver Rocket Ship,’ I thought about our Kansas state motto, ‘Ad Astra Per Aspera,’ or ‘To the Stars Through Difficulties,’ " Johnson said. “ And indeed, this proved accurate, since this was not an easy book to design. Yet, in the end, it was highly rewarding. As I tell my students, facing our challenges and obstacles head-on, with a little luck sprinkled here and there, we can all grow, expand and reach our highest potential.”

After the success of the toolbox book, KU said Johnson created four more interactive books. The latest, “My Big Silver Rocket Ship,” seeks to educate and entrain with space exploration. Children can build a 3D stand-alone rocketship with 10 cardboard and die-cut pieces that are able to be punched out of the book. To launch the rocket, children lift a flap printed inside the book and press the red “ignition button” inside.

