Motorcycle driver, passenger hospitalized following collision on Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver and his passenger were sent to the hospital over the weekend after an unsafe lane change ended in a collision along an interstate near Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-135 and 85th St. N. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Harley Davidson FLHXS Street Glide driven by Denver L. Nicholson, 44, of Belle Plaine, had been headed north on the interstate in the right lane.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Daniel W. Reid, 59, of Haysville, had occupied the lane to Nicholson’s left.

Officials noted that Nicholson attempted to make an unsafe lane change and side-swiped the F150.

KHP said Nicholson and his passenger, Kimberle A. Nicholson, 41, of Belle Plain, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing glasses, however, neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Officials added that Reid escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

