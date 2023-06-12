Monday forecast: Staying cool with more sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures staying cool over the weekend, there was quite a bit of cloud cover. Today there will be more sun despite some afternoon clouds with highs similar to yesterday, in the 70s. Enjoy it because warmer weather returns for the 2nd half of the week.

Taking Action:

While there is a very low chance for showers/storms through Thursday, most areas will remain dry with the better chance of rain to end the week.

If you are going to be outside, make sure you’re staying hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen especially today. It may feel like you won’t need it with how cool it will stay but the UV remains the same, high.



The overall weather pattern this week will be a warming trend with increasing humidity. Overall dry conditions will likely dominate the area until Friday but some models are indicating low chance for showers/storms at times so this will be something to monitor through the week.

Normal High: 85/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny (some models are indicating more clouds this afternoon than others so this will be something to monitor. Clouds or not, rain is not expected). Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NW/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Some models are indicating a few isolated showers/storms late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening with a slightly better chance on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. Again most models are keeping the area dry so the official 8 day is dry but something to keep an eye on.

As temperatures reach the low 90s on Thursday, it will be cooler Friday due to rain. It won’t be an all day washout Friday or Friday night and most likely it will be dry for the weekend. There is one model that is indicating some rain lingering into Saturday.

Models do differ on whether or not highs warm into the 90s (mid to even upper 90s) early next week or if it remains closer to the upper 80s to low 90s.

