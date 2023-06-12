Local organizations dedicate newly completed pavilion at Topeka’s Hillsdale Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Southwest Kiwanis Club spent over three years raising funds to assist the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department in building a new pavilion at Hillsdale Park.

The club was able to meet its goal by raising $7,000, and the newly completed pavilion was dedicated Sunday afternoon.

“This particular park we’ve sponsored for years and we would come monthly and clean it up and it’s always been pretty clean. We see people that are here picnicking, playing, having a good time, but they really didn’t have any type of shelter to get under here and we thought this would be a good addition to this park,” said Leon Conner, past president of the club.

The non-profit is run by volunteers who aim to improve the community by placing an emphasis on the youth around the community.

“Kids deserve it. No matter where their at or what’s happening, they’re not there because of their choices. So kids deserve it,” Conner said.

Shawnee County commissioner Bill Riphahn said enhancing the park will enrich the experience for all those who come by.

“It all comes down to quality of life, and this is another little piece that adds to that quality of life,” said Riphahn. “If you’re having a birthday party out here or a reunion or something, its nice to have a shelter or a gathering place Or maybe you’re just a couple of moms watching the kids play on the play equipment.”

Conner said the service organization has supported a number of causes throughout the years.

“We’ve helped raise money for ICU units, incubators, silverbacks. We’ve helped with battered women, just wherever we can help.”

Earlene Jirik has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for 33 years and she said she is still as devoted as ever.

“I’m proud of what we can do as a group in the community, helping all these organizations, the schools, the other organizations. I’m proud because the fellowship that I’ve built through the years is innumerable and I’ll never give up that wonderful friendship.”

Hillsdale Park is located at the southwest corner of Huntoon and Fairlawn.

