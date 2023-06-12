Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Juneteenth just around the corner and some clear skies expected, local organizations are gearing up for celebrations.

DateTimeEventLocation
June 1 - June 14Open to close of businessJuneteenth Artwalk in Downtown Manhattan409 Poytnz Ave., Manhattan
Monday, June 126 p.m.Pop and Paint Youth NightBentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson St., Topeka
Tuesday, June 136:30 p.m.Taco TuesdayBetty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St., Topeka
Thursday, June 156 p.m.Scholarship Essay BanquetOpen Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka
Thursday, June 156 p.m.Juneteenth Opening EventDouglass Activity Center, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan
Friday, June 166 p.m.First Tee Game NightHillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka
Friday, June 167 p.m.The Heritage BanquetSixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 SW 6th St., Topeka (Get tickets at www.naaausa.com)
Friday, June 167 p.m.Soul JamCity Park, 1101 Fremont St., Manhattan
Saturday, June 178 a.m. - 2 p.m.Juneteenth Community FestivalDouglass Center Complex, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan
Saturday, June 179 a.m. - 4 p.m.Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and CelebrationKansas State Capitol Grounds, SW 8th and SW Van Buren St., Topeka
Saturday, June 17Noon to 10 p.m.Juneteenth Community CelebrationHillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka
Sunday, June 183 p.m.Juneteenth Gospel ExtravaganzaSt. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
Monday, June 195 p.m.Juneteenth Freedom DayBlack History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln St., Topeka

If you have a community celebration event to include, send the date, time, event description and location HERE.

