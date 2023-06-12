Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Juneteenth just around the corner and some clear skies expected, local organizations are gearing up for celebrations.

Date Time Event Location June 1 - June 14 Open to close of business Juneteenth Artwalk in Downtown Manhattan 409 Poytnz Ave., Manhattan Monday, June 12 6 p.m. Pop and Paint Youth Night Bentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson St., Topeka Tuesday, June 13 6:30 p.m. Taco Tuesday Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St., Topeka Thursday, June 15 6 p.m. Scholarship Essay Banquet Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka Thursday, June 15 6 p.m. Juneteenth Opening Event Douglass Activity Center, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan Friday, June 16 6 p.m. First Tee Game Night Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka Friday, June 16 7 p.m. The Heritage Banquet Sixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 SW 6th St., Topeka (Get tickets at www.naaausa.com) Friday, June 16 7 p.m. Soul Jam City Park, 1101 Fremont St., Manhattan Saturday, June 17 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Juneteenth Community Festival Douglass Center Complex, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan Saturday, June 17 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and Celebration Kansas State Capitol Grounds, SW 8th and SW Van Buren St., Topeka Saturday, June 17 Noon to 10 p.m. Juneteenth Community Celebration Hillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka Sunday, June 18 3 p.m. Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka Monday, June 19 5 p.m. Juneteenth Freedom Day Black History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln St., Topeka

If you have a community celebration event to include, send the date, time, event description and location HERE.

