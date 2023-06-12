Local Juneteenth Celebrations 2023
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Juneteenth just around the corner and some clear skies expected, local organizations are gearing up for celebrations.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|June 1 - June 14
|Open to close of business
|Juneteenth Artwalk in Downtown Manhattan
|409 Poytnz Ave., Manhattan
|Monday, June 12
|6 p.m.
|Pop and Paint Youth Night
|Bentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson St., Topeka
|Tuesday, June 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Taco Tuesday
|Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St., Topeka
|Thursday, June 15
|6 p.m.
|Scholarship Essay Banquet
|Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka
|Thursday, June 15
|6 p.m.
|Juneteenth Opening Event
|Douglass Activity Center, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan
|Friday, June 16
|6 p.m.
|First Tee Game Night
|Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka
|Friday, June 16
|7 p.m.
|The Heritage Banquet
|Sixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 SW 6th St., Topeka (Get tickets at www.naaausa.com)
|Friday, June 16
|7 p.m.
|Soul Jam
|City Park, 1101 Fremont St., Manhattan
|Saturday, June 17
|8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Juneteenth Community Festival
|Douglass Center Complex, 900 Yuma St., Manhattan
|Saturday, June 17
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and Celebration
|Kansas State Capitol Grounds, SW 8th and SW Van Buren St., Topeka
|Saturday, June 17
|Noon to 10 p.m.
|Juneteenth Community Celebration
|Hillcrest Park and Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka
|Sunday, June 18
|3 p.m.
|Juneteenth Gospel Extravaganza
|St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd., Topeka
|Monday, June 19
|5 p.m.
|Juneteenth Freedom Day
|Black History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln St., Topeka
