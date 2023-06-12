From the Land of Kansas serving up Flint Hills Feast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can get a taste of what the Flint Hills has to offer with the Flint Hills Feast.

The Kansas Dept. of Agriculture’s From the Land of Kansas program is behind the event.

Sammy Gleason with From the Land of Kansas and Wrenn Pacheco with Pacheco Beef visited Eye on NE Kansas. Pacheco and her husband started the event.

The Flint Hills Feast takes place at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at The Volland Store in Alma. The evening includes sample tastings from a variety of local producers, along with a live cooking demonstration by The Curious Plate and Pacheco Beef, plus live music and art viewing.

Local businesses taking part include Alma Cheese, Manhattan Brewing Company, Alma Bakery & Sweet Shoppe, Sweet Granada, Boot Hill Distillery, Guilty Biscuit, Piccalilli Farm, Woolly Bee Farm, MHK Caravan and Pacheco Beef.

Tickets are $115 and may be purchased through the From the Land of Kansas web site at this link.

