Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is highlighted by a Wichita State basketball legend, a Wichita Wings icon, three former major league baseball players, a longtime WSU pitching coach and one of the best high school basketball players in State history.

The KSHOF Class of 2023 consists of twelve members. Those inductees are:

  • Wichita native and Kansas softball All-American softball player Jill Larson Bradney.
  • All-American decathlete and three-time Division II track and field coach of the year at Pittsburgh State, Russ Jewett.
  • Three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference basketball selection and honorable mention All-American from WSU, Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson.
  • Negro Leagues Baseball triple crown hitter OSCAR “HEAVY” JOHNSON from Atchison.
  • Long-time WSU pitching coach Brent Kemnitz.
  • Eight-time All-American selection in cross country and track at Pittsburg State, Christie Allen Logue, from Altamont
  • Professional golfer and two-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Harold “Jug” McSpadden, from Monticello.
  • Fourteen-year MLB player Ray Mueller, from Pittsburg.
  • Kansas State baseball player and 13-year MLB veteran Ted Power, from Abilene
  • Seventeen-time professional soccer All-Star selection from the Wichita Wings, Kim Roentved.
  • Honorable mention All-American basketball selection and two-time all-conference selection Ricky Ross, from Wichita.
  • Two-time MVC volleyball player of the year and 2007 All-American selection Sara Lungren Walkup, from Caldwell.

The induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Kansas Star Casino. The 12-member class raises the number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 329. The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has operated for 62 years and is located at the Wichita Boathouse.

