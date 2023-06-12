Kansas libraries urged to apply for grants to buy 2023 Kansas Notable Books

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Libraries in Kansas will be able to apply for a grant to buy new books for their facilities listed as a 2023 Kansas Notable Book.

The State Library of Kansas announced on Monday, June 12, that a non-competitive grant opportunity for libraries across the Sunflower State to buy books from the 2023 Kansas Notable Books list has been funded by an Institute of Museum and Library Services and Technology Act Grant.

Officials noted that they are committed to promoting literacy, lifelong learning and access to library materials throughout the Sunflower State.

The State Library indicated that each library that participates will be reimbursed for the purchase of a single copy in any format of nay or all books on the 2023 list. Grant information for this year can be found HERE.

To be eligible, the Library said public, academic or school libraries are required to participate in KICNET or OCLC interlibrary loans and agree to the terms listed within the Grant and Subgrant Eligibility Policy and Assurance documents available HERE.

