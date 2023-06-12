Investigation opened after multiple vehicle burglaries reported at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation after multiple vehicles were allegedly broken into at a Topeka hotel over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, officials were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 2033 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of a vehicle burglary.

When officials arrived, they said it was alleged that several vehicles had been broken into.

One of the victims also told 13 NEWS that around five vehicles had been broken into, all of which had out-of-state license plates.

TPD said the incident remains under investigation. No details regarding suspects or arrests have been released.

If anyone has information about this incident, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

