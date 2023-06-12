Fistfight between teens, adults leads to three arrests at Manhattan theater

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fistfight between three teens and two adults at a Manhattan movie theater stemmed from a verbal altercation and ended with the teens’ arrests.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, officials were called to the AMC Theater in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 41-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man in the lobby of the theater which ended in a fistfight.

As officials attempted to speak with and detain the three teens, RCPD said they attempted to resist and interfere with the investigation.

Ultimately, officials said Amari Nichols, 14, of Ogden, Niara Norris, 15, of Manhattan, and Alisiana Morgan, 15, of Junction City, were all arrested for interference with law enforcement. Morgan was also arrested for battery in connection to the fight.

RCPD noted that all three teens were processed through juvenile intake and were released to guardians.

