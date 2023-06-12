Emporia State urges review of professor reinstatements following dismissals

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University has urged courts to review the reinstatements of professors it had previously dismissed as part of its new framework management plan.

KVOE reports that Emporia State University has challenged the decisions of the State of Kansas which include the reinstatement of several professors the school had let go following a framework shift.

Lyon Co. District Court records also indicate that separate hearings have been set for the cases of Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson and Amanda Miracle. The Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings has been listed as a co-defendant in each individual case.

Court documents show ESU argues that the Office of Administrative Hearings did not have the authority to reverse the firings or misapplied the law. It said the Board of Regents’ appeals policy allows the Office to rule on its decision but not any part of the appeal or grievance process after the personnel decision is made.

ESU also argued that the Office’s decision to reinstate the professors cited improper notice, not the actual decision to terminate. It argued the decision to reinstate was made without evidence to overturn its decisions.

The University has asked the district court to reverse, set aside or stay the Office’s orders in individual cases.

KVOE noted that the legal reviews are the latest step in the university’s Framework for Workforce Management saga which was introduced in September 2022. It led to the near-immediate dismissal of more than 30 employees - most of which were tenured or tenure-track professors.

The professors listed as defendants in these cases have said the university gave no reason for their respective firings.

