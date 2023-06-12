East Topeka disturbance leads to arrest after warrant found for defacing gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in East Topeka led to one man’s arrest after he was found to have damaged property and had a warrant for allegedly defacing a firearm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officials were called to the 2000 block of SE 12th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Jaquan L. Taylor, 18, of Topeka, had damaged items on the property. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

TPD noted that Taylor was found on Wednesday and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Criminal damage to property

Defacing identification marks on a firearm

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Liquor - purchase, possession or consumption by a minor 18 - 20

As of Monday, Taylor remains behind bars on a $750 bond for the first count and a $1,500 bond for the counts covered by his warrant. A court appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on June 15 and another for 3 p.m. on July 10.

