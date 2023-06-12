East Topeka disturbance leads to arrest after warrant found for defacing gun

Jaquan Taylor
Jaquan Taylor(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in East Topeka led to one man’s arrest after he was found to have damaged property and had a warrant for allegedly defacing a firearm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, officials were called to the 2000 block of SE 12th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Jaquan L. Taylor, 18, of Topeka, had damaged items on the property. He was also found to have a warrant out for his arrest.

TPD noted that Taylor was found on Wednesday and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal damage to property
  • Defacing identification marks on a firearm
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Liquor - purchase, possession or consumption by a minor 18 - 20

As of Monday, Taylor remains behind bars on a $750 bond for the first count and a $1,500 bond for the counts covered by his warrant. A court appearance has been set for 3 p.m. on June 15 and another for 3 p.m. on July 10.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE
Traffic impacts expected along Highway 24 as Pottawatomie roads close
FILE
Kansas libraries urged to apply for grants to buy 2023 Kansas Notable Books
Courtney Adamson, Jessica Smith
Passenger arrested for DUI after attempt to drive vehicle after driver arrested
FILE
Panera embarks on 8th annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser