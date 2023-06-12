Early-April road rage incident in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested for an alleged road rage incident that happened in early April in North Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5 a.m. on April 2, officials were called to the 1800 block of NW Tyler St. with reports of a disturbance.

TPD noted that callers reported a driver had charged his vehicle at them and started to chase them. The suspect was identified as Jason R. Dale, 41, of Topeka, however, he was not found.

Then, on Tuesday, June 6, officials said Dale was found in the Capital City. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Criminal damage to property - between $1,000 and $25,000

Driving while suspended

Reckless driving

Dale was issued a bond of $20,000 which has been posted as of Monday, June 12, and he no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.