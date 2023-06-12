Court records detail dispute between Kickapoo Tribal Council leaders in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court records show those who claim new Tribal Council titles in the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas may not be so legally following disputes during a recent meeting followed by alleged trespassing.

Court records filed in the District Court for the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Kickapoo Reservation by what the record deems the Lawful Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Tribal Council seeks to set the record straight about who the actual council leaders remain to be.

The petition, led by Chairman Lester Randall, Vice-Chairperson Johanna Thomas, Secretary Carla Ramirez-Cavin, Treasurer Christopher Tucker, Member Jason Thomas, Member Christina Wahwasuck and Member Bobbie Whitewater, indicated accounts of what happened at the June 10 meeting differ.

According to court documents, shortly after the June 10 meeting was called to order, members of the General Council took control of the forum. They motioned to remove the entire Lawful Tribal Council. The plaintiffs said the move directly violated the removal process and electoral procedures.

As the Chairman would not accept the motion due to its unconstitutionality, court records show that members of the General Council became disorderly. The Lawful Council left as the meeting had juridically ended per the Constitution.

The record indicates that “Several members of the General Council then found a way into the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas government center and proceeded to have a fallacious “swearing-in” and “tribal council meeting.” They trespassed into several offices and tried to gain access to others. Some of these offices contained very privileged and confidential information, i.e. juvenile and legal records.”

Court records also note that “after much time elapsed,” Kickapoo Police Chief Nathan Gray then coerced the trespassers out of the building. In the meantime, the office remains locked and the Lawful Council fears they will be unable to conduct business without interference.

The document indicates that the Lawful Council seeks a declaration by name that they are to lead the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas legally, a declaration that the trespassers are fraudulent and in direct violation of the constitution as well as tribal code and an injunction that enjoins and restrains all trespassers from interference with obstruction of lawful Tribal Council matters.

Court records also show that an emergency temporary order of injunction and declaratory relief has been granted to the Lawful Council. This means that all tribal operations inherent to maintaining the function of tribal government are to remain as they were before the June 10 meeting until a hearing is held. An evidentiary hearing will be set at the earliest date possible.

13 NEWS has reached out to local law enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of criminal trespassing charges.

