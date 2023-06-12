Cool and dry to start off the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With below average temperatures and dry air flowing in, Monday has felt more like an early Spring day than the middle of June! While we’re expected to warm up in the days ahead, it will be a slow climb back up to seasonal values.

Monday - Wednesday

With a powerful cold front pushing through the midwest Sunday afternoon, temperatures dropped considerably in the wake of scattered showers and storms. This cold air will recede over the next few days, but temperatures won’t be back into the upper 80s until at least Thursday.

Between now and Wednesday, Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s, with the low humidity continuing as well. Adding in lighter winds to alleviate any chills, these factors will make for excellent opportunities for outdoor activities!

Thursday Onwards

Thursday is when we can expect highs back into the upper 80s to lower 90s, as well as a returning chance of rain. Said chances remain low at the moment, but we’ll be monitoring any increases/risks for severe weather if they become more apparent. At the very least, more moisture will be available in the region, bringing forth humid conditions.

