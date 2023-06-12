Comedy show to support Topeka Community Cat Fix

The Comedy Showcase for Community Cats will take place Thursday, June 15 at The Foundry Event Center in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our furry friends sure make us smile, so a comedy show seems just the ticket to support Topeka Community Cat Fix.

Kara Kendall-Morwick visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the work TCCF does, and talk about an event have later this week.

The Comedy Showcase for Community Cats will take place Thursday, June 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Comedy show. It will be held at The Foundry Event Center, 400 SW 33rd St. in Topeka.

The featured comedian is Clay Foley, who is a former animal cruelty investigator. The night also will include a silent auction, raffle, food truck, cash bar and photo caption contest.

Tickets are $15 at door or $10 in advance at this web site.

