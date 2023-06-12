BBB: Page full of websites claim Manhattan business location as their own

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent investigation has found at least a page-worth of company websites that have claimed to be in the location of a local business in Manhattan in an attempt to scam customers.

The Better Business Bureau announced on Monday, June 12, that the address of a legitimate business in Kansas has been repeatedly used to front a scam operation following an investigation into the matter.

The BBB noted that an investigation into StyleWomenShoe.com, ZimmermanOutlet.com, DiscountValentines.shop, CatsLitters.com and Caravan Power & Electrical after numerous complaints were made that involved hundreds of dollars in losses. Each site claimed their business address as 3039 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, however, none were associated with registered companies.

The Bureau indicated that the address is actually the location of 1419 Mercantile, a community business that specializes in home decor. The local business has occupied the space for the last decade.

The owner of 1419 Mercantile confirmed to the BBB that the business has never sold any products through online services. The owner also handed over a page-long list of fake companies that have used her address to front their operations.

The BBB indicated that the Scam Tracker report for Caravan Power & Electric claimed the business, “Offered unbelievable discounts on all expensive, reputable product lines. There are a few misspelled words. There was no phone number. They are using someone else’s business address.”

The Bureau has offered the following tips to detect when a site may be an imposter:

Look closely at the domain name. Domain names could be extremely close to a real business or organization’s domain name. Further examination could reveal swapped letters or a slightly misspelled name. If the name is misspelled the site is not official.

Watch out for tricky subdomains. Attackers hope to confuse residents with a subdomain of a real domain name on their website. For example - netflix.com.movies.com is under the real domain name of movies.com.

Be careful with links in emails. Phishing scams are common and scammers might send an email that looks reputable with links that should be looked over as they are most likely a scam. If the link does not match the blue text or if it is shortened do not click it.

For more information about the actual business at the listed address, 1419 Mercantile, click HERE.

