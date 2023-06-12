AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been urged to avoid the area as homes on several blocks in Junction City have been evacuated while crews respond to a break in a gas line.

The Junction City Fire Department says that just before 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 12, officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas line main was reportedly struck.

JCFD noted that Kansas Gas has been notified of the incident.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that crews continue to evacuate the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Spring Valley Rd. as well as three houses off Glenn Dean Rd.

Crews said barricades will be placed in the area and residents should steer clear. Repairs are estimated to be made by 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE
One injured after 2-vehicle weekend collision in Central Topeka
FILE
$3.6 million available for SE Kan. facilities for suicide prevention, intervention
Charles Scott
Oklahoma driver caught speeding arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
FILE
Traffic impacts expected along Highway 24 as Pottawatomie roads close