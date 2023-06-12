AVOID THE AREA: JC homes evacuated as crews respond to gas line break

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents have been urged to avoid the area as homes on several blocks in Junction City have been evacuated while crews respond to a break in a gas line.

The Junction City Fire Department says that just before 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 12, officials were called to the intersection of Spring Valley Rd. and McFarland Rd. after a gas line main was reportedly struck.

JCFD noted that Kansas Gas has been notified of the incident.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that crews continue to evacuate the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Spring Valley Rd. as well as three houses off Glenn Dean Rd.

Crews said barricades will be placed in the area and residents should steer clear. Repairs are estimated to be made by 6 p.m.

