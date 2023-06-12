AG launches PSA to crusade against rise of fentanyl in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Kris Kobach has launched a public service campaign to crusade against the rise of fentanyl in Kansas.

On Monday, June 12, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach urged Kansans to be smart and take precautions against fentanyl poisoning.

“Do not take any pill that you didn’t receive from a doctor or pharmacist,” AG Kobach said in a public service announcement.

The Attorney General noted that more than 1,200 Kansans have died from fentanyl overdoses as instances continue to rise. In early June, the Lawrence Police Department responded to three fentanyl overdoses in a single night. One resident died and two others were hospitalized.

Kobach said he made the fight against fentanyl a priority when he campaigned for office. Lawmakers have since enhanced the legal penalties for those who are caught selling the drug in the Sunflower State.

“Law enforcement officers frequently tell me that Kansas is in the midst of a fentanyl poisoning wave that hasn’t yet crested,” the AG said. “We must do everything we can to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths.”

Kobach also indicated that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has redirected resources to fight the drug as he has now launched his own public awareness campaign.

