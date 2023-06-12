$3.6 million available for SE Kan. facilities for suicide prevention, intervention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.6 million has been made available to mental health organizations in Southeast Kansas to help with suicide prevention and intervention.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, June 12, that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has received more than $3.6 million as part of a 5-year federal grant to apply youth suicide prevention and early intervention strategies. The funds are meant to help reduce suicides and suicidal ideation in Kansans between the ages of 10 and 24.

“Improving mental health in every community, including among our youngest Kansans, is essential to creating a healthy, thriving Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding will further our efforts to reduce suicide rates by providing support and resources for Kansans in crisis.”

Kelly noted that the funds for the Garrett Lee Smith State/ Tribal Suicide Prevention Program Grants have come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The money is meant to support KDADS as it reaches young Kansans through schools, educational institutions, juvenile justice systems, substance use programs, mental health programs and the foster care system.

“This grant funding tells young people across Kansas that ‘we hear you asking for support and help, and your voices are being heard,’” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “This federal funding allows us to implement effective programs at the local level where we can reach our younger population who are struggling with their mental health and guide them to the resources they need in their community.”

The Governor indicated that the award focuses on strategies and initiatives for youth and young adults who live in Wyandotte Co. and the 12-county southeast region - Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Crawford, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson.

“Mental health is health, and it’s critical we treat it as such,” Representative Sharice Davids, KS-03, said. “Through this new programming, we can help reach kids who are struggling and ensure they are supported and cared for. I’m proud to have helped bring these much-needed resources home to create healthy, resilient communities in Wyandotte County and across Kansas.”

With the money, Kelly said KDADS will address strategic directions found by the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention as well s recommendations created by the Governor’s Mental Health Task Force and the Special Committee on Mental Health Modernization and Reform.

“The award of Garrett Lee Smith funding to support suicide prevention in Kansas is recognition of the incredible work done to this point and the exciting potential for collaboration across sectors to reduce suicidality and deaths of despair in our youth,” Bailey Blair, Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition president, said. “The influx of resources combined with the infrastructure created by suicide prevention advocates and allied professionals across the state will allow for novel and responsive solutions to issues facing youth in Kansas and support the integration of suicide prevention practices across the lifespan.”

Through the move, Kelly noted that KDADS hopes to:

Strengthen and broaden public communication efforts about the risks and protective factors for suicide.

Improve suicide risk recognition in youth organizations and professionals through a rise in connections to culturally sensitive, consumer-responsive treatment services.

Evaluate, develop and implement evidence-based suicide screenings at behavioral health care and educational facilities.

Implement and enhance safety net supports - including the creation of safety plans and referrals to treatment.

Expand access to suicide post-intervention counseling by providing training.

Improve statewide capacity to collect and analyze data related to suicide prevention efforts and suicide morbidity or mortality.

