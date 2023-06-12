2 injured in Pratt helicopter crash

By Hailey Tucker
Jun. 11, 2023
PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed two people suffered minor injuries after a helicopter crash in Pratt County.

The KHP said the crash happened near SW 50th Ave. and SW 10th St, southwest of Pratt. It said the helicopter was attempting to land when it ran out of fuel, causing the engine to shut off. The helicopter came to rest in a wheat field.

A 38-year-old man from Georgetown, KS and a 36-year-old man from Washington were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

