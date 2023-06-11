Woman remains jailed after chase leads to discovery of alcohol, drugs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman remains behind bars after a late-May chase in Southeastern Kansas led law enforcement to find an open container of alcohol and drugs in her possession.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, May 25, officials attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 54 Highway west of Eureka for a traffic violation.

When officials activated their lights and sirens, they said the driver, later identified as Aaliyah Blazek, attempted to speed off until spike strips were successfully deployed in El Dorado and the chase came to an end.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Blazek was arrested and booked into jail on:

  • Felony flee and elude
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving without a license
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Transporting an open container of alcohol
  • Expired registration
  • Unlawful display of registration
  • No insurance
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Various traffic violations

As of Sunday, June 11, Blazek remains behind bars in Greenwood Co.

