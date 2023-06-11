Woman remains jailed after chase leads to discovery of alcohol, drugs

EUREKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman remains behind bars after a late-May chase in Southeastern Kansas led law enforcement to find an open container of alcohol and drugs in her possession.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, May 25, officials attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 54 Highway west of Eureka for a traffic violation.

When officials activated their lights and sirens, they said the driver, later identified as Aaliyah Blazek, attempted to speed off until spike strips were successfully deployed in El Dorado and the chase came to an end.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Blazek was arrested and booked into jail on:

Felony flee and elude

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Transporting an open container of alcohol

Expired registration

Unlawful display of registration

No insurance

Possession of stolen property

Various traffic violations

As of Sunday, June 11, Blazek remains behind bars in Greenwood Co.

