Woman dead, teens hospitalized following collision on SE Kan. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWIN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead and two teenagers were hospitalized after a collision on a southeast Kansas highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, June 9, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 160 Highway and 63rd Rd. - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Skylar Cauble, 18, of Joplin, Mo., had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Violet Knowles, 67, of Joplin, was headed east.

KHP noted that Cauble failed to negotiate the gradual curve of the highway by 63rd Rd. when he overcorrected and crashed into Knowles’ vehicle.

Officials said Knowles was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, however, they said it was not being properly used.

Meanwhile, Cauble’s passenger, Macy Pinnegar, 17, of Columbus, Kan., was taken to Mercy Columbus Hospital with life-threatening injuries while Cauble was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. Neither occupant of this vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

