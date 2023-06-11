Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned the 2023 Miss Kansas.

Sixteen women from across the state competed in this year’s Miss Kansas event in Pratt, Kansas. Following Courtney was Sierra Marie Bonn as the first runner-up, Alexis Smith as the as the second runner-up, Lluvia Escalante as the the third runner-up, and Alison Nofsinger as the fourth runner-up.

Courtney will receive a scholarship award and will represent the state throughout her term.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com